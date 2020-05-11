Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks' target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock's current price.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "conviction-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $43.12.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,748. The business's 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter valued at $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 17.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: Options Trading - What is a Straddle?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens

Anyone who pretends they know when the economy will reopen is not telling you the truth. And more importantly, what reopening the economy is going to look like is anybody’s guess. For certain we’re not going to be seeing anything that resembles business as usual. And more likely than not, this will not be the “V-shaped” recovery that some analysts are predicting.



Restaurants may be open, but seating capacity is likely to be limited as social distancing will remain the custom. Live sports may return, but it’s not unreasonable to expect that games will be played without fans, or at least with very few fans in attendance.



And there are other considerations as well. Workers will be allowed to go back to work, but after discovering the time value of working from home will they want to. And maybe equally as important, will employers want them to come into the office?



These are fascinating scenarios that will define the post-virus, pre-vaccine economy. But as an investor, you know that there are stocks you can buy right now that will be ready to flourish when the economy reopens.



On this list, we’re not looking at theme parks or airlines. They will come around, but slowly. Instead, we’ve picked seven stocks in different sectors that stand to benefit as the economy finds its new normal.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens".