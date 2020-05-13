TD Securities Trims Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price to $32.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. TD Securities' price target points to a potential downside of 43.98% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.22.

NYSE FN traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 212,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,797. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 114.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

