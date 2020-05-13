F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Acquires $12,920.00 in Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Pamela A. Bena purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $12,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $164,652.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 596,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,866. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. Corp has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. F.N.B.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813,789 shares of the bank's stock worth $123,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank's stock worth $120,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank's stock valued at $58,677,000 after buying an additional 547,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank's stock valued at $55,668,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,494 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 130,633 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

