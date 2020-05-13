Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Director Michael Fung Acquires 2,240 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Director Michael Fung bought 2,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,747.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,564.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FND traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 882,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,542. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Raymond James lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.63.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

