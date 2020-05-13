First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Compass Point

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Compass Point from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. Compass Point's price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.53.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business's fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank's stock worth $483,902,000 after acquiring an additional 474,941 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank's stock worth $407,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,237 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank's stock worth $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank's stock worth $314,360,000 after acquiring an additional 119,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,379,461 shares of the bank's stock worth $195,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Tech Companies Set to Shine in a Social Distancing World

Telecommuting has been on the rise for many years. But it’s still not the norm. And that’s why, in the wake of our society’s call to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, more Americans find themselves in the unfamiliar position of working from home.



Aside from the mental and emotional challenge that some employees face from not having a defined workplace outside of the home, there are logistical challenges for businesses to ensure their employees can manage their work efficiently and effectively.



However, other Americans are sequestered, not by choice, but because they have no business to go-to for the time being. They face a different, unique set of challenges as more and more states begin to close bars, restaurants, and other social meeting venues.



It all happened so fast. And as an investor, it may be tough to think of investing in the market now, or ever again. But history favors those investors who have stayed the course even in the midst of a severe bear market that will quite possibly dip the economy into a recession. And that’s why we’ve identified 8 technology companies that are poised to have a breakout moment in this time of social distancing.

View the "8 Tech Companies Set to Shine in a Social Distancing World".