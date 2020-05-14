TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the oil and gas company's stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FTI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $9.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered TechnipFMC from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TechnipFMC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.34.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $59,207,000 after buying an additional 409,097 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,009 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,129.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

