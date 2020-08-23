Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fortis stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 197,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fortis has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $56.75.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

