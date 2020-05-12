Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genpact from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $43.45.

NYSE G opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Genpact by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company's stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

