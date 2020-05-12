Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider's stock. BTIG Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $30.70 on Monday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Green Dot's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,089 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,619 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market’s Historic Sell-Off

Technology stocks are among the most volatile in the market. The allure of big gains comes with the risk of sharp downturns. When the market is trending upwards, these stocks have a tendency to lead the way. Conversely, when the market is selling off, tech stocks post some of the largest losses. And in the coronavirus crash tech stocks took their usual beating.



But an interesting dynamic is happening. As stocks are trying to stage a comeback, many tech stocks are being left behind. Many of the leading tech stocks trade on the NASDAQ exchange. However, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and S&P 500 posted gains on March 25, the NASDAQ stayed down.



And that’s an opportunity for investors who know where to look. We’ve put together this presentation to give you ten technology stocks that look to be solid bets no matter which way the market moves. Some of the stocks you’ll see are companies that have a business model that is perfectly suited for today’s social distancing environment.

View the "10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market’s Historic Sell-Off".