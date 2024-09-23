GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $261.00 to $293.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $252.00 and last traded at $251.57, with a volume of 87277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.46.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GEV. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.08.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

