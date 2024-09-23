Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session's volume of 12,390 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $16.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GHLD. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Guild Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. Guild had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $257.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guild by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,497,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company's stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

