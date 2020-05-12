Deutsche Bank Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $65.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company's stock worth $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company's stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,203 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company's stock worth $225,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company's stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

