General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $65.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Mills traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 920321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of General Mills from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Momentum Investing

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Dividend stocks are always in fashion. Income investors find that dividend stocks can be a replacement for low-yielding Treasury bonds and other bond options. But dividend stocks can also play a role in the growth investor’s portfolio. Dividend stocks by nature tend to lag behind the broader market. This is due to the nature of the companies that issue dividends. In many cases, these are mature companies who have the liquidity to not only use profits for growth but also to reward shareholders.



However, in a bull market dividend stocks can also provide a significant amount of growth. This can provide investors of all styles with a nice total return. For those that are new to dividend stocks, it’s important to know what to look for in a dividend stock. Yield is important, but it’s not everything.



What you’re looking for is a company that has a proven history of not only issuing dividends but ideally increasing the amount of those dividends on an annual basis.



In this presentation, we’ll highlight eight dividend stocks in various sectors that are the best to buy. And for most of these stocks, they’re a good buy today and well into the future.

View the "8 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now".