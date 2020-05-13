Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. "

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Globant has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NYSE GLOB opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $141.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

