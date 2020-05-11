General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $23.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Nomura Instinet from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. Nomura Instinet's price target suggests a potential downside of 3.89% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GM. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. General Motors has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NYSE GM opened at $23.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,920,340 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $654,961,000 after buying an additional 536,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,073,768 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $313,232,000 after buying an additional 1,082,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,865,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

