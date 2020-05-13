Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. "

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNL. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.00. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company's stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

