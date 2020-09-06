Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 839,121 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 420,000 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 301,042 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 215,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

