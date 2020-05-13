Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $176.00 price objective on the business services provider's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock's previous close.

According to Zacks, "Shares of Global Payments have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Its acquisition of Total System Services gave it a vast exposure to the fast-evolving payments market globally. The company dominates the space of providing payment software, e-commerce and omni-channel solutions. Consistent revenue growth over the years also looks impressive. Its operating cash flow has been increasing over the years, which provides it with ample scope for investment. Its earnings are also expected to face currency volatility due to its worldwide base. The company was forced to withdraw its 2020 earnings guidance due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which affected some parts of its business. Nevertheless, the company's earnings of $1.58 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.7% and grew 17.9% year over year, led by higher revenues."

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $193.10.

NYSE GPN traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.72. 201,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,489. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.65. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,330,898.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,107 shares of company stock worth $3,080,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $9,666,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,337 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

