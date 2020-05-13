W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) VP Elizabeth C. Brown Purchases 2,000 Shares

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) VP Elizabeth C. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,557.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. 617,115 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,039. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 67.15% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. W. R. Grace & Co's dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $66.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

