GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Trading Up 29.1% on Analyst Upgrade

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)'s share price was up 29.1% on Tuesday after KeyCorp upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating. The stock traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $60.39, approximately 46,024,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,033% from the average daily volume of 4,062,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

GRUB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GrubHub from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.92.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $160,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,090,776.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $377,196. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in GrubHub by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in GrubHub by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,700 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GrubHub by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,994,532 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 113,431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in GrubHub by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,019 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in GrubHub by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -94.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

