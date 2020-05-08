Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.31.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 77,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,291. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3,119.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

