Barclays Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $8.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the oilfield services company's stock. Barclays's price objective points to a potential downside of 16.14% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Halliburton from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Halliburton from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Halliburton from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Halliburton from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of HAL opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $433,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $328,036,000 after acquiring an additional 555,326 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

