HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's price target points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.27.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. HollyFrontier's revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company's stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

