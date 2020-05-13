Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. "

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business's 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.66). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $236.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 2,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,692.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,405,801. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $189,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766 in the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $67,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai'i.

