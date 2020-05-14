Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $481,060.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,243.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.23% of the company's stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Stocks Beaten Down by the Coronavirus That Are Too Good to Pass Up

The coronavirus crash has not discriminated in its victims. Large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks have all been dropping. No sector has been spared either. And while the market flipped from a bear market to a bull market in just three days, there’s still plenty of volatility to cause cautious investors to keep a healthy social distance from many stocks.



The pandemic that is forcing most of us to stay in our homes as much as possible (and if you’re not, please do) is unique for most of us. Demand hasn’t organically diminished. It’s been artificially suppressed. And that means that while it’s fair to say our economy will certainly experience a new normal, there will be a recovery.



And when it comes, many of the companies that were strong before the pandemic broke will continue to show their strength. Investors who are investing in these companies today will be the ones that experience the greatest gains when the recovery happens.

View the "8 Stocks Beaten Down by the Coronavirus That Are Too Good to Pass Up".