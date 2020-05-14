Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Barclays

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Wolfe Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus cut Hilton Hotels from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

