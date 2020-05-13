Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Director Purchases $10,160.00 in Stock

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Director Sheila Colleen Bair purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $10,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,341,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,117,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business's revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $555,115,000 after buying an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,986,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $454,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,064,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $279,060,000 after purchasing an additional 558,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $254,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,877 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

