Wedbush Trims Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Target Price to $13.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $15.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Wedbush's price objective points to a potential upside of 38.04% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $11.53.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 48,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,671 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 299,045 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company's stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

