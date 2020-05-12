Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 target price on the mining company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock's previous close.

According to Zacks, "IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. "

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Iamgold from a "d" rating to a "c-" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,323,898 shares of the mining company's stock worth $206,358,000 after buying an additional 729,520 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company's stock worth $186,313,000 after buying an additional 1,427,930 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 25,403,502 shares of the mining company's stock worth $57,782,000 after buying an additional 3,705,414 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,366,120 shares of the mining company's stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 9,454,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company's stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iamgold (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Tech Companies Set to Shine in a Social Distancing World

Telecommuting has been on the rise for many years. But it’s still not the norm. And that’s why, in the wake of our society’s call to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, more Americans find themselves in the unfamiliar position of working from home.



Aside from the mental and emotional challenge that some employees face from not having a defined workplace outside of the home, there are logistical challenges for businesses to ensure their employees can manage their work efficiently and effectively.



However, other Americans are sequestered, not by choice, but because they have no business to go-to for the time being. They face a different, unique set of challenges as more and more states begin to close bars, restaurants, and other social meeting venues.



It all happened so fast. And as an investor, it may be tough to think of investing in the market now, or ever again. But history favors those investors who have stayed the course even in the midst of a severe bear market that will quite possibly dip the economy into a recession. And that’s why we’ve identified 8 technology companies that are poised to have a breakout moment in this time of social distancing.

View the "8 Tech Companies Set to Shine in a Social Distancing World".