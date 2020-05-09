Zacks Investment Research Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Sell

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. "

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBP. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $78.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Installed Building Products from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $56.22.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,633 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

