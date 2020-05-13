International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $133.40 at Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $133.40 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $135.39.

IFF traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.00. 49,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 97,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.15 per share, with a total value of $12,393,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959 and have sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

