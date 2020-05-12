Charles Roach Sells 10,000 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.36, for a total transaction of $1,093,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,293,947.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Roach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $833,900.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00.

Shares of Inphi stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 39,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $116.98.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Inphi's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

IPHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $103.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

