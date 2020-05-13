Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.56% from the company's previous close.

IR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 289,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm's revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

