Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen's target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.26% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JCI. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sell" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm's revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company's stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 101,625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

