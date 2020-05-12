Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company's brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. "

Several other analysts have also commented on JELD. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.38.

JELD opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. Jeld-Wen's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jeld-Wen (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love

There are more than 200 healthcare companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pharmaceutical companies, medical research firms, hospital systems and other healthcare stocks, it can be hard to identify which healthcare companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 3,000 distinct recommendations for healthcare companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same healthcare stock.



This slide show lists the 15 healthcare companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love".