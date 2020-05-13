Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)'s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $119.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $85.00, 800,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 470,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.17.

JLL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 121,016 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 130.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,745 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company's stock.

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

