TheStreet Downgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to C

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.34.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $87.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $153,331,000 after acquiring an additional 820,208 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

