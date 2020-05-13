KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

KAR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Hallett purchased 59,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,619,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,765 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

