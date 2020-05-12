Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $8.60 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperformer" rating on the mining company's stock. CIBC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kinross Gold from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.67.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,779,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,828,242. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,089 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 812,789 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,567,439 shares of the mining company's stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 708,517 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,268,200 shares of the mining company's stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 298,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 319,447 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company's stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Why is total return important?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now

There are now more than 50 publicly-traded companies operating in the cannabis industry. Most of these companies aren't directly growing and selling marijuana themselves, but they do stand to benefit greatly as more states legalize the sale and possession of marijuana. Some of these marijuana stocks are media companies. Others are privately studying the medical uses of marijuana. Yet others are providing tools and software for marijuana growers. As more cannabis companies file IPOs and enter the stock market, it will become increasingly difficult for investors to identify which marijuana stocks will truly benefit from the cannabis boom.



Our subscribers have begun digging through these companies, checking out their financials, business models and long-term growth prospects. They know that some "marijuana stocks" are just empty shell companies that deserve to be penny stocks, but they also recognize there are some legitimate and growing companies that truly stand to benefit from the green rush. As a group, they have added 10 different cannabis stocks to their watchlists and are actively investing in them. More than 1,400 MarketBeat subscribers are now following our top-trending cannabis company.



This slide show lists the 12 pot stocks that MarketBeat subscribers are have added to their watchlists and are actively monitoring.

View the "12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now".