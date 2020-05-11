Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $10.90. Kimco Realty shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 7,152,231 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Kimco Realty's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a "hold" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.19.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,553,000 after buying an additional 581,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $178,284,000 after buying an additional 383,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

