KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

