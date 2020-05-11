KeyCorp Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $125.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. KeyCorp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.31% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LEA. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.19.

NYSE LEA opened at $101.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $148,306,000 after acquiring an additional 174,751 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,680 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10

As the P/E ratios of most S&P 500 companies look very expensive and the stock market continues to regularly hit new all-time highs, it's very difficult for investors to find cheap stocks to buy now.



This goes for both share price, since most stocks are trading higher on a per-share basis, and valuation relative to earnings. Right now, the typical S&P 500 company is trading at about 25 times forward-looking earnings. Historically, S&P 500 companies have traded at about 15 times earnings in more normal markets.



While the S&P 500 as a whole is expensive, there are still a handful undervalued stocks that are trading at less than $10.00 per share. Value investing opportunities for value exist if you know where to look. Putting together a list of cheap stocks to buy now requires looking into some smaller, riskier, unloved or undiscovered parts of the market. These low-priced stocks might not look especially attractive today, but long-term investors stand to profit if they are willing to be patient and hold onto shares of these companies through multiple market cycles.



Some of these companies are great investing ideas because they're too small and too risky to attract the interest of most mutual funds and Wall Street money managers. Others have been beaten up by the market after a period of slowing earnings and profits, but are now trying to turn around and bounce back.



In this list, you might find marijuana stocks, dividend-paying stocks, large-cap stocks, growth stocks, small-cap stocks, and even some bitcoin stocks. While these low-priced stocks have a lot of differences, these 10 stock picks all share a common characteristic, a super-low share price of $10.00 or less.

View the "10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10".