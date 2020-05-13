Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Linde (NYSE:LIN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.00.

NYSE LIN opened at $183.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.28 and a 200-day moving average of $197.49. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.1% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $662,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $246,781,000 after acquiring an additional 467,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Linde by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,222,543 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $384,500,000 after acquiring an additional 396,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company's stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: Trade War

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis

Depending on how you look at it, the economic outlook is getting cloudier or clearer.



The argument for a cloudy economy is easy to make. Multiple times of day we hear about more Americans testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The worldwide number of positive tests exceeds one million. And unfortunately, it will go higher. We just don’t know by how much.



But there are two parts to this ongoing situation. The first is the real-time science experiment as the world attempts to flatten the curve. The other is the very real economic impact. And the numbers of the economic carnage are coming in faster than any significant evidence of a flattening curve.



The number of unemployed now exceeds six million and will only rise. The government is throwing everything including the kitchen sink at the problem. But it’s an experiment in real-time. We won’t know the results for some time.



But even while we wait for a new normal to return, there are ways for you to profit. There are companies that are keeping our economy going now, and have a business model that sets them up well for success after the pandemic is over.

View the "8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis".