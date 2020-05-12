Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $35.00 at B. Riley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. B. Riley's price target suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Lincoln National stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,815,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,082,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 945.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 824,421 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 214.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 623,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 669,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,492,000 after purchasing an additional 355,206 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

