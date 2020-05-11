Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $21.90. Louisiana-Pacific shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 67,687 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.29.

The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,192.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company's stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

