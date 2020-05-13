Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the casino operator's stock. Nomura's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $58.59.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 737,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

