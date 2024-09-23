Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the company's current price.

Get Lamb Weston alerts: Sign Up

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 595,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,561. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company's stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lamb Weston, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lamb Weston wasn't on the list.

While Lamb Weston currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here