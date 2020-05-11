LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors to Neutral

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Alembic Global Advisors' target price suggests a potential downside of 2.57% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.71.

NYSE LYB opened at $56.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company's stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

