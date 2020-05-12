Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Director Sells $566,116.11 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $9.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.11. 4,018,966 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $256.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.97. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $318.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10

As the P/E ratios of most S&P 500 companies look very expensive and the stock market continues to regularly hit new all-time highs, it's very difficult for investors to find cheap stocks to buy now.



This goes for both share price, since most stocks are trading higher on a per-share basis, and valuation relative to earnings. Right now, the typical S&P 500 company is trading at about 25 times forward-looking earnings. Historically, S&P 500 companies have traded at about 15 times earnings in more normal markets.



While the S&P 500 as a whole is expensive, there are still a handful undervalued stocks that are trading at less than $10.00 per share. Value investing opportunities for value exist if you know where to look. Putting together a list of cheap stocks to buy now requires looking into some smaller, riskier, unloved or undiscovered parts of the market. These low-priced stocks might not look especially attractive today, but long-term investors stand to profit if they are willing to be patient and hold onto shares of these companies through multiple market cycles.



Some of these companies are great investing ideas because they're too small and too risky to attract the interest of most mutual funds and Wall Street money managers. Others have been beaten up by the market after a period of slowing earnings and profits, but are now trying to turn around and bounce back.



In this list, you might find marijuana stocks, dividend-paying stocks, large-cap stocks, growth stocks, small-cap stocks, and even some bitcoin stocks. While these low-priced stocks have a lot of differences, these 10 stock picks all share a common characteristic, a super-low share price of $10.00 or less.

View the "10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10".