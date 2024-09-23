Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the asset manager's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.86% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 142,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,648. The business's 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -369.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $365,561.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,922.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 510.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company's stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

